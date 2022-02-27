Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Showers, cooler conditions Sunday, staying dry for the first week of March.
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will finish out the last weekend of February on a gloomy, and at times wet, note. An upper level low pressure system will pass overhead Sunday bringing the only chance of rain in the Central Savannah River Area over for the upcoming week.

The greatest chance of rain will be late morning into the afternoon with highs on the cool side around 60 degrees. Areas north and west of Augusta will see the rain move in a bit earlier in the day, so highs may stay in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the east-northeast. A few showers will linger into the evening hours Sunday night, especially south and east of the Augusta area, then we can expect dry skies and gradual clearing overnight into Monday morning. Rain totals will likely be in the tenth to quarter inch range.

Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off near average Monday and gradually warm up day by day. Highs will be in the middle 60s Monday climbing to near 70 Tuesday with middle to upper 70s expected Wednesday and Thursday. Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s by Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. A dry cold front will pass through Friday bringing seasonably cooler air into the area Friday into the weekend.

