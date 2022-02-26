Advertisement

Ukrainian cat café stays open despite Russian invasion

The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the...
The owners of a Cat Cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, say they're not fleeing the city, despite the Russian invasion.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Ukrainian people are brave, and so are their cats.

That’s what one family in Lviv, Ukraine is saying.

As Russian forces inch closer to the country’s capital, many restaurants and businesses have closed their doors. But the owners of a cat café say they are not leaving Ukraine.

Caption

The family-owned business houses 20 cats. Some are fluffy, some are hairless and they come in all shapes and sizes.

The friendly felines can be seen taking naps and living out their nine lives, as though it were just another day in Ukraine.

Despite the ongoing threat from Russia, the owner and his wife say they will remain in Lviv because they love their country and their pets.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing South Carolina mother
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
Columbia County developments
New homes and developments coming to Columbia County
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Allendale County

Latest News

Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians enter Ukraine’s 2nd-largest city, advance on ports
Ten years ago when Trayvon Martin was fatally shot, Florida was one of the few states with...
‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin case
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many people are gathering for protests and...
'Stand with Ukraine': Ukrainians, supporters gather at Colo. rally
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing