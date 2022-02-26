Advertisement

Panthers agree to terms with free agent TE Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers logo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve agreed to a three-year contract with unrestricted free agent tight end Ian Thomas.

The deal is worth $16.95 million and includes $8 million in guaranteed money, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because contract terms were not publicly announced. Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers still have 19 unrestricted free agents.

