Advertisement

New homes and developments coming to Columbia County

By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Columbia County saw the construction of more than 500 residential lots, and more than 700 new homes hit the market.

The development authority says they are on track for the same amount of growth this year. In the last 12 years, Columbia County has grown by nearly 30 percent.

“So, the more population growth we see as a community, the more diversity we will see in new retail startups,” said Robbie Bennett, executive director, Columbia County Economic Development Authority.

One of those startups is the Vampire Penguin dessert shop, which opened in September of last year.

MORE | Columbia County residents push back against proposed rezoning for new homes

Marvin Walker, owner, Vampire Penguin said: “As the neighborhood grew, as the area grew, we wanted to grow with it.”

Walker says the addition of new neighborhoods means more customers for them and more potential for other startups.

“These neighborhoods help feed into our business and to our company, as it increases the volume of customers, it, in turn, increases the businesses and things like that in the area,” he said.

While the addition of new neighborhoods leads to new businesses, Bennett says it also offers more opportunities for established businesses.

MORE | Columbia County leaders say the future is bright with new growth

Aside from small businesses, it’s also a big draw for giant retailers, like Amazon, to come to the area. It means more talent is available to fill new and vacant jobs.

This growth isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Leaders are having to plan for the future, with the county expected to see a 194 percent population increase by 2050.

“More people coming in means more business opportunities for them. I see it as a way to have new growth and new clients coming in and opening up new opportunities,” said Bennett.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Russian invasion of Ukraine
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacts us in the CSRA
Shemyia T. Riley, Zeleria Simpson
S.C. State student, graduate killed in car accident; three injured

Latest News

High school basketball scores, 2/25
High school basketball scores, 2/25
Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayoral candidate reacts to stolen campaign signs
campaign signs
Search for sign stealing suspect
New homes coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County