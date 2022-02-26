New homes and developments coming to Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Columbia County saw the construction of more than 500 residential lots, and more than 700 new homes hit the market.

The development authority says they are on track for the same amount of growth this year. In the last 12 years, Columbia County has grown by nearly 30 percent.

“So, the more population growth we see as a community, the more diversity we will see in new retail startups,” said Robbie Bennett, executive director, Columbia County Economic Development Authority.

One of those startups is the Vampire Penguin dessert shop, which opened in September of last year.

Marvin Walker, owner, Vampire Penguin said: “As the neighborhood grew, as the area grew, we wanted to grow with it.”

Walker says the addition of new neighborhoods means more customers for them and more potential for other startups.

“These neighborhoods help feed into our business and to our company, as it increases the volume of customers, it, in turn, increases the businesses and things like that in the area,” he said.

While the addition of new neighborhoods leads to new businesses, Bennett says it also offers more opportunities for established businesses.

Aside from small businesses, it’s also a big draw for giant retailers, like Amazon, to come to the area. It means more talent is available to fill new and vacant jobs.

This growth isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon. Leaders are having to plan for the future, with the county expected to see a 194 percent population increase by 2050.

“More people coming in means more business opportunities for them. I see it as a way to have new growth and new clients coming in and opening up new opportunities,” said Bennett.

