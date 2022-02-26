Advertisement

NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties

FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA has relaxed the amount of THC an athlete can have to trigger a positive test, and is recommending less-stringent penalties for athletes who do test positive for marijuana.

The threshold levels for THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana, will go from 35 nanograms per milliliter to 150 nanograms per milliliter, which the NCAA says is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s levels. The threshold-level change is effective immediately and is retroactive to drug tests taken since fall 2021. Marijuana is legal in some form — medical, recreational or both — in the majority of U.S. states.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Russian invasion of Ukraine
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacts us in the CSRA
Shemyia T. Riley, Zeleria Simpson
S.C. State student, graduate killed in car accident; three injured

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward...
Hornets emerge from break reenergized, rout Raptors 125-93
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB...
Manfred joins in, MLB lockout talks appear to gain momentum
Heading to The Honda Classic this weekend? We’ll see you there!
Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus