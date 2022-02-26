Manfred joins in, MLB lockout talks appear to gain momentum

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball players and owners took a first step toward salvaging opening day, nearing agreement on an amateur draft lottery during lockout negotiations that included a surprise one-on-one meeting between Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark.

While an agreement on the draft was not complete, the talks gained momentum for the first time as Major League Baseball’s end of Monday deadline approached for a deal that would preserve opening day on March 31 and a 162-game schedule. Talks will continue Saturday, the 87th day of baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995.

