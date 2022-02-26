Advertisement

Hornets emerge from break reenergized, rout Raptors 125-93

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward...
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward Torrey Craig (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The Hornets won 158-126. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 23 points and the Charlotte Hornets emerged from the All-Star break looking reenergized with a 125-93 rout of the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. They never trailed and led by 41 points near the end of the third quarter. Scottie Barnes had a career-high 28 points for the Raptors. Charlotte limped into the All-Star break having lost nine of 10 games and looking like a tired team but shot 55.3% from the field against the Raptors.

