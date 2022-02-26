Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front passed through Georgia-Carolina Friday, and that means it will feel a little more like February for the next few days. We are watching for a storm system to bring rain to our area Sunday with dry and seasonably cool weather to start off the new work week.

Weekend Forecast Update - Saturday, 2/26/2022

Clouds will linger behind the cold front much of Saturday, as an area of low pressure east of our region circulates a shallow layer of moisture in from the Atlantic. Highs will be very close to average in the middle to upper 60s Saturday afternoon with winds from the northeast between 4 to 9 mph.

Cloudy skies will persist Saturday night, which will keep temperatures from dropping too much. Overnight lows will be a degree or two either side of 50 degrees with winds from the northeast at 1 to 3 mph.

An upper level low pressure system moves in from the west on Sunday bringing our next chance of rain. The greatest chance of rain will be in the afternoon with highs on the cool side around 60 degrees. Winds will be light from the northeast.

Dry weather can be expected for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will start off cooler than average Monday and gradually warm up day by day. Highs will be in the middle 60s Monday climbing to near 70 Tuesday with middle to upper 70s expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Lows will be on the chilly side with 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning, warming into the 40s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

