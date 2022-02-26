Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back is feeling.

The scorecard is telling the story. Berger — playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence a 15-minute drive away in Jupiter — had a three-shot lead through two rounds of the Honda Classic, after a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday. First-round leader Kurt Kitayama eagled the par-5 18th as darkness was closing in, finishing a round of 69 and ending the day tied for second at 7 under with Chris Kirk (68).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.