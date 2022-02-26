Advertisement

Augusta mayoral candidate reacts to stolen campaign signs

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AUGUSTA Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Garnett Johnson is running for mayor, and a man is stealing his campaign signs.

The guy is biking off with the signs across Broad Street. This happened a few days ago, and the campaign and deputies are trying to figure out who is responsible.

“It needs to change,” said said Johnson.

On Feb. 12, around 8 p.m., Howard’s Appliance captured footage of a man walking away with their campaign signs in Harrisburg.

“These campaigns are serious. It’s a lot of money to one, offer yourself up for service, and two, make the sacrifice to become a candidate. Unfortunately, we have individuals that are removing signs, and I’m hearing from other candidates that it’s happening,” said Johnson.

It’s been happening for years. Back in 2016, David Llewellyn served time after stealing more than a hundred signs from Mark Newton’s campaign, amounting to over $3,000.

For these two signs, when they catch the guy, it could be a $200 misdemeanor.

“When you’ve replaced a sign three times, and you realize that it’s intentional, then it’s time to address it. And at least make sure there’s some awareness about it,” he said.

Johnson wants to move on. He doesn’t want to press charges; he just wants his signs back. He says with current issues in Ukraine and crime in Augusta, there are more important things to focus on.

“If you know this individual, that’s in this footage, that’s removing these signs, please let us know. You know, I’d at least like the opportunity to talk to him,” he said.

If you have information on the identity of this individual, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1000 or Garnett’s campaign.

