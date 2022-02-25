Advertisement

Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart among troops being deployed to Europe

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The bulk of the 7,000 additional troops being deployed to Europe are from Fort Stewart’s 3rd Infantry Division.

This all comes after the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, the deployment is to reassure NATO allies in Europe that America is ready to defend them against any Russian aggression.

President Joe Biden emphasized during his address to the nation Thursday that United States forces will not fight in Ukraine. But troops are positioned in nearby NATO member countries.

In a release Thursday, Fort Stewart announced approximately 3,800 Soldiers, primarily composed of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, will deploy to reassure NATO allies, deter further aggression against NATO member states and train with host-nation forces. The additional forces will join elements of the XVIII Airborne Corps already deployed to the region.

“Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions. The Raider Brigade is trained and equipped to deter aggression and to reassure and defend our allies,” said Col. Pete Moon, the 1st ABCT commander.

The release went on to say the 1st ABCT recently completed a regular nine month rotation of forces in support the United States’ commitment to southeast Asia partners and allies.

“The Army routinely operates with our NATO allies and partners in order to maintain peace, prosperity and stability in the region. This will continue. We are trained and ready to provide support and assistance to our allies, and proud to represent the 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps,” Moon said.

