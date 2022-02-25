Advertisement

SEC women’s basketball tournament returning to Greenville

SEC logo
SEC logo(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is bringing its women’s basketball tournament back to South Carolina.

The league announced Thursday that the postseason event will be held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The city hosted the previous three SEC women’s events. Next week’s tournament will take place in Nashville, Tennessee. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the positive experiences the tournament had in Greenville motivated league leaders to bring it back.

It’s also a positive for No. 1 South Carolina, which has won three of the past four SEC tournaments played just two hours from campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing South Carolina mother
Shemyia T. Riley, Zeleria Simpson
S.C. State student, graduate killed in car accident; three injured

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) goes up to dunk in front of Indiana Pacers forward...
Hornets emerge from break reenergized, rout Raptors 125-93
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB...
Manfred joins in, MLB lockout talks appear to gain momentum
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
Heading to The Honda Classic this weekend? We’ll see you there!
Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda leaderboard
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
IOC urges sports bodies to cancel events in Russia, Belarus