Reenactors prepare to bring history to life in Aiken

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What if Aiken had been destroyed back in the 1800s?

During the Civil War, the Battle of Aiken in February of 1865 was one of the last confederate victories. That victory helped preserve the city from being destroyed.

Students get the opportunity to learn about history, off the pages of a textbook.

“We have a real war, right out here on the battlefield,” said Danny Francis, battle commander.

Throughout the weekend, more than 500 soldiers are going to be there.

“We have cannons firing. We have a lot of soldiers to talk to them about how things were in 1860, just having a good time,” he said.

MORE | City of Aiken takes ownership of African American cultural center

Francis says that’s why they do this.

“Here’s another one that was shot out of that brown gun over there,” he said.

The festival starts with a school day. Hundreds of kids came for a field trip. A group of fourth-graders said this is much better than learning through a textbook.

“Well, that was cool,” they said. “They give you a lot of facts instead of what you would get at school and see what went on.”

The festival starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Francis said: “You’ll never see it in history books as you see it out here.”

