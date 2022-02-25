Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.
Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Alexis Ware
‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing South Carolina mother
Shemyia T. Riley, Zeleria Simpson
S.C. State student, graduate killed in car accident; three injured

Latest News

The CDC drops its strong mask recommendations for most of the country under new COVID-19...
Some Americans welcome new CDC mask guidance, others wary
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off...
North Korea fires suspected missile into sea off east coast
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
A battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
US sending $350M in aid to Ukraine