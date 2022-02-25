‘One second matters’: Search continues for missing South Carolina mother

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Search efforts are ramping up to find a missing South Carolina mother.

It’s been nearly a month since Alexis Ware was last seen in Anderson. Her red Honda was found in McCormick County. Now, search teams are happening this weekend to help bring her home.

As the search for Ware intensifies, the family is asking for more investigating to be done.

“We are looking for a life, and I want people to start taking this seriously,” said Bruce Wilson, community activist.

The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition is stepping in and helping search for Ware. The coalition says they feel police could do more.

Justin Hunt, activist for South Carolina Black Activist Coalition said: “It doesn’t get the attention that it needs. I’m disgusted about the lack of effort that Anderson County is giving to this case. I don’t need to hear excuses because I know what they are capable of.”

This is still an open case with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, but the family has led their own searches.

Wilson said: “More can be done, but more is not being done.”

Now, the coalition is headlining five volunteer search parties this weekend to get answers for her family.

If you want to help look for Ware, you can sign up to join searches. More than 80 people are committed to help look this weekend.

Hunt said: “The Black community is tired, so we’re kind of in a ‘we’ll do it ourselves’ mindset. We feel if it wasn’t a Black queen if it was someone else, I mean it would be 10,000 search parties.”

Activists say the fight for justice is not over and are determined to bring Ware home.

“It’s sad that it’s almost like we have to take a bullhorn when Black people or people of color go missing. We have to challenge the discrepancy of that,” he said. “One second matters in situations like this.”

