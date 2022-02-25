Advertisement

Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children

A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a children's hospital.
By Sam Read
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) – A Rhode Island woman who made hundreds of face masks for others during the pandemic is turning her talents towards a children’s hospital hoping to spread some good cheer.

At her home in North Kingstown, Phyllis Cayer is back at it again to support her community.

Two years ago, she was one of the first people to step up and make hundreds of face masks for people for free. It led to $10,000 worth of donations that she generously gave to her local food pantry.

She said she still finds bags on her front door full of yarn or fabric.

“I greatly appreciate it,” Cayer said. “Sewing is not cheap these days.”

She’s now on to another promising project.

“I’m down here from the minute I get home from work until wee hours of the night,” she said.

With buckets of beautiful fabrics and sentimental scraps, her motivation to do something meaningful has not gone away.

Since the fall, she’s been sewing pillowcases for kids at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“While I’m making the stuff, I’m hoping I’m sending good vibes with it to whoever gets these little treasures,” she said. “I wish them well and hope it puts a smile on their face.”

Cayer has donated 200 pillowcases so far. Each one is unique, with patterns of positivity.

“After everything is made, I wash everything again, steam press it and bag it, so it stays nice and clean,” she said.

Her husband does the designated drop off at Hasbro.

Cayer said she knows firsthand how something soft can help during a hard time.

“I work as a pediatric nurse now doing home care, and I sometimes see pillow cases or little quilts and stuff,” she said. “And the moms tell me, you know, it seems like a little thing but it means a lot to them that they know somebody cared and it makes it not so clinical.”

Despite spending almost all of her free time and hundreds of hours helping others, Cayer said what she gets in return is a payment larger than life.

“It’s the best, it makes me feel really good, that’s why I continue to do it. I enjoy it, I thoroughly enjoy it,” she said.

Cayer says she plans to keep doing this for the rest of her life.

