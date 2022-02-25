Advertisement

MLB 4 days from deadline to cancel games and shorten season

Signs are posted outside Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Baseball...
Signs are posted outside Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Baseball labor negotiations moved to the spring training ballpark from New York as players and owners join the talks, which enter a more intensive phase with perhaps a week left to salvage opening day on March 31. (AP Photo/Ron Blum)((AP Photo/Ron Blum))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another negotiating session produced only minor movement and no proposals on big-money issues, leaving Major League Baseball four days from management’s Monday night deadline for a deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season.

Both sides appeared to be in a you-make-the-next-move staredown on central economic issue of the lockout, such as luxury tax thresholds and rates, the minimum salary and the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players. Given those stances, it appeared the earliest movement on the main issues would be in the hours before management says it will carry through on its threat to start canceling games.

