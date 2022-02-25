Local boxing gym holding its first pro event in Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Team Punish3rs Boxing Gym is holding its first-ever professional event in Augusta on Saturday.

Former world champion and Augusta native Paul Williams helped start the gym with friend James Forrest back in 2016. They’ve put on events across the area before, but this will be their first in the Garden City.

“Augusta’s always been a boxing town,” said Williams. “You just got to put on good fights and give the city something that they want to see.”

Dalton Bodie from Edgefield, Jahden Lewis from North Augusta, and Demontrez Holliman from Augusta are three of the local boxers on the card, ready to fight in front of their hometown.

“It’s surreal almost,” said Bodie. “I appreciate the experience. It’s close to home.”

“I’m home now,” said Holliman. “I’m in Augusta. Not Grovetown. Not Atlanta. I’m in Augusta where everybody is coming to see me.”

Forrest said the gym is trying to keep the rich tradition of Boxing in Augusta going and breed the next generation of champions. The boxers are ready to take the energy from the home crowd and put on a show.

“I think it’s going to be different. It’s going to bring out another side of me people haven’t seen,” said Lewis, who is preparing for his first professional fight in the U.S. “I know I’m going to perform well. I’m going to give the crowd what they came to see.”

The Hostile Takeover event takes place Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. You can find information on how to buy tickets on the Team Punish3rs Boxing Gym Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.