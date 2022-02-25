Fort Gordon works with allies to prepare for Russian cyberattacks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The White House announced the U.S. will join the European Union indirectly sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There are also plans to get more security assistance to Ukraine. It’s something soldiers right here at Fort Gordon are already doing.

Fort Gordon is working with allies from a distance to ensure that they are prepared for any kind of cyberattack, along with the United States. They say this is why there have been big steps to increase funding and growth.

Military leaders say an invasion like this is dangerous for the entire world moving forward.

“I think what we’re seeing is a very tragic attack on democracy,” said Welton Chase, retired brigadier general, U.S. Army.

As tensions continue to build, our community is working to make sure our allies are prepared.

“We’ve got a team of professionals that are skilled and trained in that craft, and they’re working in that space every day to protect us,” he said.

Fort Gordon is the epicenter for cybersecurity for our military. Their job is critical in modern-day battles.

“This is part of the future of battle. Fort Gordon is right in the center of that, and the young men and women who are trained today are enabling our commanders with an advantage on the battlefield. They can protect their systems and when asked to do other things because they’re coming through Fort Gordon and learning those skills and trade crafts,” said Chase.

They work to help keep communication lines open from a distance, and they’re able to collect intelligence and gather information on what’s happening in certain regions.

“That’s a big task when you think about the number of computers and connected systems that are bringing in intelligence information,” he said.

The dangerous part of this is we can almost always be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

“I have no doubt people are doing that in cyberspace each and every day,” he said.

Our military says they’re more than ready in these situations.

“It’s really exciting to see Fort Gordon play a major role in that, and the men and women of our community are supporting those that are going in harm’s way,” said Chase.

