Florida State women defeat No. 22 Georgia Tech in overtime

(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Jones scored 21 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Florida State defeated No. 22 Georgia Tech 65-63.

Jones shot 8 of 19 and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double this season. Sarah Bejedi added 10 points including a 3-pointer in overtime for the Seminoles, who ended a five-game losing streak to Georgia Tech. Digna Strautmane, who didn’t have a shot attempt in the first half, scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen also had 16 points for the Yellow Jackets, who have lost three straight and five of their last six.

