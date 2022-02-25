Advertisement

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as scouting executive

Ryan Pace (left) and Matt Nagy (right) said chairman George McCaskey was giving them “an...
Ryan Pace (left) and Matt Nagy (right) said chairman George McCaskey was giving them “an opportunity” to stay for 2021, indicating both men knew how fortunate they were to keep their jobs.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has been hired as a senior personnel executive on the Atlanta Falcons’ scouting staff.

Pace is reuniting with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. The two previously worked together in New Orleans. After Pace was hired out of New Orleans’ front office in 2015 to replace Phil Emery, the Bears went 48-65 with two postseason appearances. Pace was fired by the Bears last month following seven seasons as general manager. His exit was accompanied by the firing of coach Matt Nagy following a 6-11 finish.

The Bears’ highlight under Pace came in 2018, when they won 12 games.

