Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Breezy and warm Friday. Cooler weekend with rain likely by Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warm temperatures are expected again this afternoon with the chance at tying/setting record highs once again. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area this afternoon bringing us a windy day with west winds between 12-18 mph and higher gusts between 20-30 mph. Lake Wind Advisories could be issued.

The cold front will fully move through tonight into Saturday morning giving us a cooler outlook for the weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area wide. Showers will likely continue into Sunday night before drying out by Monday.

Sunny and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid 60s and mornings near 40. Rain chances looks slim next week with highs back in the 70s by Tuesday. Keep it here for updates.

