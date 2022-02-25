Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue to move through the region this evening with winds slowing dying down after sunset. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out but many areas look to remain dry.

The cold front will fully move through late tonight into Saturday morning giving us a cooler outlook for the weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area-wide. Showers will likely continue into Sunday night before drying out by Monday.

Sunny and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid 60s and mornings near 40. Rain chances looks slim next week with highs back in the 70s by Tuesday, uppder 70s could be possible by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

