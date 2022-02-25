Advertisement

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cooler weekend with rain likely by Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will continue to move through the region this evening with winds slowing dying down after sunset. An isolated sprinkle cannot be ruled out but many areas look to remain dry.

The cold front will fully move through late tonight into Saturday morning giving us a cooler outlook for the weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be in the 40s and low 50s. Highs will be in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area-wide. Showers will likely continue into Sunday night before drying out by Monday.

Sunny and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid 60s and mornings near 40. Rain chances looks slim next week with highs back in the 70s by Tuesday, uppder 70s could be possible by the end of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Russian invasion of Ukraine
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine impacts us in the CSRA
Shemyia T. Riley, Zeleria Simpson
S.C. State student, graduate killed in car accident; three injured

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Still has your weekend forecast.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
Breezy Friday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Breezy Friday - Rain Sunday
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Record highs possible today
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding