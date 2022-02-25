CSRA drivers see higher gas prices in wake of Ukraine invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While most drivers across the United States won’t necessarily see a drastic increase in gas prices overnight due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the CSRA has seen a pretty quick rise over the past week.

The average price of gas was $3.57 in Augusta on Friday, up 19 cents in a week, while the average price in Aiken County was $3.49 on Friday, up 15 cents in a week.

At the national level, prices are likely to go up at least 5 to 15 cents more per gallon over the next couple of weeks, according to GasBuddy.

But an oil and refined products analyst is optimistic about prices in the two-state region.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said South Carolina, at least, is typically lower than the national average.

“I think whether we get there in South Carolina or not is really contingent on what could develop still in the Russia situation — if it worsens,” he said. “Or if there is a disruption in the flow of oil from Russia — that could push us in South Carolina to $4.”

De Haan likened the global market supply to a large pool of oil.

“All of the producers are filling that pool up and any country is buying that oil. When one country, and in this case the world’s second-largest producer, stops filling up the pool, it’s going to drain a lot faster,” he said.

The fear has already sparked an increase in gas demand. Gas Buddy reports that Feb. 24 marked the second-highest demand ever on a Thursday.

According to GasBuddy, drivers are more likely to see a drastic increase at the pump during a major national disaster, like a hurricane. In this case, they anticipate seeing a gradual increase in price.

As gas prices go up, it’s likely costs for products delivered by trucks or planes could surge, as well. You may see an increase in driver or delivery services like Uber, Lyft or Instacart.

President Joe Biden has pledged to use every tool available to limit gas price hikes. His administration faces pressure to dip back into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“I want to limit the pain to the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” he said. “This is critical to me.”

