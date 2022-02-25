Advertisement

Collins eager for restart at Georgia Tech after 3-win finish

In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against...
In this Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 photo, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10) runs against UCF, in Atlanta. UCF won 49-21. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Geoff Collins can’t be blamed for wanting a quick restart for his Georgia Tech program.

Following his third consecutive three-win season and heavy losses through the transfer portal, Collins and the Yellow Jackets are shifting the focus to the future as quickly as possible. Standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, now at Alabama, was the biggest name among 12 players to enter the transfer portal. Collins’ Yellow Jackets finished 3-9 last season, which ended with six consecutive losses.

Defensive end Jordan Domineck, the team’s top pass rusher, running back Jamious Griffin, and starting safety Wesley Walker also entered the transfer portal.

