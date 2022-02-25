Missing 11-year-old returns home safely

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies were asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jahmani Barke has returned home. Before this, she was last seen at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Center West Parkway.

She was wearing a gray Champion hoodie and black and gray shorts. She’s known to frequent the area of Napa Drive and Arbor Side Drive.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.