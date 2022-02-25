Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was injured after a vehicle crashed while being involved in a car-to-car gunfire incident, according to Aiken County deputies.

The car flipped over around 12:30 p.m. on Beech Island Avenue at Lanier Road.

The incident followed a report of car-to-car gunfire. Deputies can’t yet say if it was the result of road rage or a targeted attack, but they believe the wrecked car was the one being shot at.

Two vehicles are believed to have fled the scene. Descriptions are limited, but deputies believe one was white and the other was red.

The seriously injured person was taken to an Augusta hospital.

Beech Island Avenue was blocked by authorities but reopened just before 4 p.m.

If you have any information, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. (803) 648-6811.

Meanwhile, neighbors were also out there trying to piece together what happened.

“All of a sudden, I heard gunshots. I turned to my right, and I could hear rapid-fire,” said Dan Johnson, local resident.

We’re told gunshots frequently ring out here, but not for the reasons you’re probably thinking. Neighbors say people in the area sometimes have a few rounds of target practice.

But when they heard what was happening outside, they knew something was wrong.

“Normally, when you’re target practicing it’s one shot…two-shot… a delay… another shot. But when it’s bam bam bam, that’s not a good thing,” he said.

“I hope they catch who it is, and I hope they put them away for a long, long time,” said Johnson.

Deputies combed the area for evidence, later going door to door asking neighbors for security cameras. Hopeful someone captured something on video.

Meanwhile, some of those who live here hope others can stay safe out there.

“Things are getting hard, and they better learn to protect themselves. Male, female, whatever. Better learn to have some way to protect yourself,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.