Advertisement

31-year-old woman dies in fatal Aiken County crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:57 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on an accident with injuries that happened early Friday morning.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened on Huber Clay Road, just down the street from Lee Drive. State troopers responded to the scene at 12:16 Friday morning.

MORE | Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip

A driver in a 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on Huber Clay Road. The vehicle swerved off the road to the right, hit a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said driver, identified as 31-year-old Summer Booth, of Graniteville, was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt-force injuries.

Huber Clay Road was shut down, but is now reopened.

The crash was the third fatal one in the CSRA since the middle of the week.

One Wednesday, a person died in a crash at Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 in Columbia County,. Witnesses said the crash involved a motorcycle.

Then on Thursday, Michael Anthony Moorer, of Augusta, died in a crash on Washington Road that brought traffic to a standstill for a time in Columbia County.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
566 Fairfield Way
New details emerge in Columbia County shooting that hurt 3, left 1 dead
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Georgia boy dies after being shot with pellet gun

Latest News

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Senate advances hands-free driving bill
Lanes of Jimmie Dyess Parkway were blocked Wednesday afternoon die to a traffic accident near...
Fatal traffic accident causes problems at I-20, Jimmie Dyess