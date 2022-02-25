31-year-old woman dies in fatal Aiken County crash

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working on an accident with injuries that happened early Friday morning.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened on Huber Clay Road, just down the street from Lee Drive. State troopers responded to the scene at 12:16 Friday morning.

A driver in a 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on Huber Clay Road. The vehicle swerved off the road to the right, hit a ditch and struck a utility pole.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said driver, identified as 31-year-old Summer Booth, of Graniteville, was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt-force injuries.

Huber Clay Road was shut down, but is now reopened.

The crash was the third fatal one in the CSRA since the middle of the week.

One Wednesday, a person died in a crash at Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Interstate 20 in Columbia County,. Witnesses said the crash involved a motorcycle.

Then on Thursday, Michael Anthony Moorer, of Augusta, died in a crash on Washington Road that brought traffic to a standstill for a time in Columbia County.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.