‘Douse has the experience’: Workload ahead for Augusta’s interim city administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, Takiyah Douse will step into her new role as Augusta’s interim city administrator. She’s the current director of central services and has a lot on her plate in the months ahead.

Administrator Odie Donald passed the torch today in the form of a packet. He detailed all the projects and important decisions coming up in the city. A workload that will soon rest on Douse’s shoulders.

“Not only thank you for the opportunity but thank you for your leadership. I’ve definitely enjoyed serving you,” said Donald.

It didn’t come with a bow, but as a parting gift, Donald left commissioners with a packet full of advice. His successor sat steps away, taking it all in.

Dennis Williams, commissioner for District 2 said: “She’s a very good and strong department head, and I think she’ll represent our government quite well.”

Douse will take over handling Augusta’s day-to-day operations. Managing every city department director and answering to her new bosses on commission. A load Douse is more than ready to carry.

She will spend the rest of the week working alongside Donald to transition. The two-deputy administrators he appointed will be by her side to help her adjust after he’s gone.

Douse said: “While I hope that you do not find someone immediately, I am definitely able and willing to serve and I’m looking forward to moving Augusta in our continued forward direction. Thank you for your vote of confidence.”

Donald’s leaving $11 million in ARP funds unassigned, a veteran cemetery and the new James Brown Arena project in limbo.

He urged leaders to decide on how to better EMS response times, address affordable and market-rate housing by incentivizing developers to build, tackle blight with a new blight remediation plan of his own, and put money aside for holes in future budgets after ARP funds run out.

Jordan Johnson, commissioner for District 1 said: " A lot of great things on the horizon so we needed someone who understands this government, who has experience in this government, and Takiyah Douse has the experience.”

