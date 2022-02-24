S.C. State House news: Budget holds raises for nearly all state workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina House budget writers want to send raises to teachers, state employees and law enforcement, build new schools and a state health lab and buy more body cameras and bulletproof vests for police officers.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved the state’s $14 billion spending plan Thursday, sending the plan to the House floor where it will be debated in mid-March.

The House budget includes a $4,000 raise for teachers, a 3% raise for state employees and extra pay for law enforcement officers.

It also includes a $600 million income tax cut and $1 billion on roads from accelerating the widening of clogged interstates to repaving and improving safety on rural highways.

Democrats, Republicans praise tax cuts

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Republican-dominated South Carolina House has unanimously passed a $600 million income tax cut in less than 15 minutes of debate.

Much of that short time Wednesday was spent with Democrats praising the proposal.

Democratic Rep. David Weeks of Sumter called the tax cut the best thing since sliced bread for the working man in South Carolina.

The House plan cuts the states top income tax rate from 7% to 6.5% next year and continues to reduce it to 6% over the next five years if the economy continues to grow.

The proposal heads to the Senate, where leaders propose an even bigger cut from 7% to 5.7% and also $1 billion in rebates.

Jamal Sutherland’s parents push for passage of legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging the passage of a proposal that aims to prevent excessive use of force by law enforcement officers.

Lawmakers announced two bills at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday:

House Bill H.4405 would require a mental health evaluation for inmates before court proceedings.

House Bill H.4406 would require guardians to receive notifications regarding the movement of a family member in the court system. It would also create penalties for excessive force by members of law enforcement.

The first bill has been called the Jamal Sutherland Justice Act and is named for the man who died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in January 2021.

Sutherland became unresponsive after two Charleston County detention deputies used stun guns multiple times on him as they forcibly removed him from his cell for a bond hearing.

Sutherland’s death was ruled a homicide. No charges were filed related to his death.

Hours prior to his death, Sutherland was at a mental health facility, which called North Charleston police after Sutherland allegedly assaulted someone.

Sutherland’s mother claims she never received notification that he was arrested.

Leaders consider replacing Confederate Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill giving state employees in South Carolina a floating holiday to replace Confederate Memorial Day is heading to the Senate floor.

The bill started as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday.

But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the members of the Senate Family and Veterans Services Committee voted Wednesday to create a holiday state employees could take any time they want.

To not spend any additional money, the bill would remove Confederate Memorial Day on May 10 from the holiday list.

If employees want that day off, or Juneteenth, they would have to use the floating holiday.

Lawmakers debate curbs to vaccine mandates

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Private businesses that fire workers for not getting vaccinated could be hit with thousands of dollars in fines – under a bill that’s moving through the South Carolina Senate right now.

This comes as a new amendment to a bill that the House passed late last year – that prohibits state and local governments, including schools, from requiring vaccines for employees, students, and contractors.

The bill is now advancing to the Senate floor.

That vote came after a heated discussion over arguably the most controversial amendment to this bill – which would fine businesses $7,500 a year for four years – for each employee they fired or suspended for not getting the COVID shot.

“This penalty in section five is a death knell. It is absolutely impossible for any business to navigate,” said state Sen. Sen. Thomas McElveen, D-Sumter.

Sen. Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg, said: “Send a message that wouldn’t mess up our right-to-work state, and it would also give those business owners a choice if they wanted to fire somebody for not taking a shot that they could still do that, but there’s going to be consequences.”

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, says he didn’t feel comfortable introducing this amendment – but believes he had gotten to the point where he was forced to do something – as employees are forced to decide between their livelihoods and getting the shot.

Massey said he’d rather businesses incentivize vaccines instead of require them – and that this bill would not prohibit companies from firing unvaccinated workers.

If the bill reaches his desk -- Gov. Henry McMaster says he’d have to see its exact language before deciding if he’d sign it – but that he’d be reluctant to tell businesses how to operate.

During Tuesday’s debate, both Democratic and Republican senators criticized that controversial amendment.

Income tax cut proposal likely coming up for quick vote

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A proposal by Republican leaders in the South Carolina House to cut income taxes starting next year is on its way to the House floor for what will likely be a vote Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the bill that would cut the state’s top 7% income tax rate to 6.5% next year and push all other taxpayers into a 3% bracket.

Under the current tax code for the state, some pay 3%, 4%, 5% or 6%; all of them would be dropped to 3%. Those currently in the 7% tax bracket would then pay 6.5%.

House leaders say they want to bring the proposal to a vote Wednesday.

The cuts would cost $600 million in the first year.

Gov. Henry McMaster has called the proposed tax cuts a “pay raise for everyone who is working for a living.”

“This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future,” McMaster said.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Harvey Peeler introduced his chamber’s income tax cut plan last Thursday, proposing cutting the 7% rate to 5.7%.

Officials say the proposal follows new economic forecasts for the state budget that include an additional $621.5 million in recurring funds and $921 million in nonrecurring funds. The new forecasts bring total state funds to over $1.5 billion in recurring funds and $2.9 billion in nonrecurring funds.

“It is a basic Republican principle that we keep taxes low and I believe when there is a surplus of money flowing into our coffers it needs to be returned to the taxpayer,” S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “We are in a unique situation this year where we have the opportunity to provide tax relief to every South Carolinian while still maintaining the economic success we have experienced in the past.”

