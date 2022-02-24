Neighbors shocked by shooting that killed 1 and injured 3 in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies say 20-year-old Donquae Bates shot three people before turning the gun on himself.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 566 Fairfield Way in the Halifax North subdivision, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

We went to the area to talk with neighbors about the situation.

For Karen Luke, the craziness began after she got home from bible study and put her granddaughter to bed.

“She was already falling asleep, my son was asleep, and I could see... it was like Christmas lights out there,” she said.

A lot of her neighbors thought it was fireworks since they’d never heard gunfire in their quiet neighborhood. But she saw a much more serious scene through her binoculars.

“All I could see was that the policeman had the rifles around their shoulder, which is highly unusual because I volunteer for the Columbia County Auxiliary, so I’m a part of the sheriff’s department, and I’ve never seen the rifle out,” said Luke.

She watched ambulances take away three injured victims. In her thirty-seven years living in the community, this is unlike anything she’s ever seen. Some neighbors heard reports that bullets had flown over to the next street, creating bullet holes through their properties.

“I don’t think this is an occurrence that will happen again, really,” she said.

