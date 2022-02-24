Local organizations coming together to tackle overdose crisis

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Putting an end to a preventable problem is the goal for local groups, working to raise awareness about drug overdose deaths.

Our I-TEAM found overdose deaths are up in the two-state. From 2019 to 2020, Georgia saw a 34 percent increase. South Carolina, 53 percent, according to the latest CDC data.

There was a training session downtown to talk more about the problem and solutions.

“Narcan is the difference between life and death for someone,” said Dolly McCurry.

McCurry works with Focus on Recovery-Augusta. A non-profit founded in 2019 focused on supporting people after substance or alcohol abuse. She knows firsthand the importance of Narcan.

“I remember when I was still active in my drug use, and we didn’t have Narcan available. Watching people overdose and not knowing the best way to help them,” she said.

Their group is holding training sessions to teach people how to use Narcan. They hand out free kits to anyone in need. It’s already saved over 100 lives over the past year.

“That’s 131 funerals that didn’t have to be planned and parents that didn’t lose their children,” she said.

Christian Frazier is the executive director of Focus on Recovery-Augusta. He says there are common misconceptions about fentanyl.

“It’s become necessary that it’s a part of everyone’s home and first aid kits and every business as well,” he said.

As the opioid crisis continues to grow, they say getting the information out is their biggest goal.

McCurry said: “The name of the game is educating people on what Narcan is, how to use it, what to do in a situation and when you need to administer it.”

Georgia’s Good Samaritan law has a standing prescription order at every pharmacy in the state. You can go to any place and ask for a prescription, and they will dispense it.

“You’re not going to die from breathing it in because it was in a house you were in. You’re not going to die because you touched it on a table or something,” said Frazier.

