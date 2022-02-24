Grants helping those in need of food, health care in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seventeen Georgia communities, including Augusta, received almost $75 million in grants to expand the capacity of food banks, food pantries or rural health care facilities.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provided the grants under the Federal CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus program.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of food banks and food pantries was stretched due to the increased demand for healthy foods in all corners of Georgia; those demands continue today.

The state agency addressed this need by funding 10 communities to partner with food banks and one community to partner with a food pantry, allowing for the expansion of facilities.

The 11 communities that will receive over $67 million to partner with food banks and food pantries include:

Athens-Clarke County (Food Bank of Northeast Georgia)

Augusta-Richmond County (Golden Harvest Food Bank)

Chatham County (America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)

Columbus Consolidated Government (Feeding the Valley Food Bank)

Dougherty County (Feeding the Valley Food Bank)

Glynn County (America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)

Hall County (Georgia Mountain Food Bank)

Lowndes County (Second Harvest of South Georgia)

Macon-Bibb County (Middle Georgia Community Food Bank)

Whitfield County (Chattanooga Area Food Bank)

City of Moultrie (Food Pantry serving Moultrie & Colquitt County)

The agency also awarded almost $6 million to six communities to provide enhancements to rural health department facilities across the state. Those communities include:

Bartow County

Camden County

Hancock County

Jones County

Twiggs County

Washington County

