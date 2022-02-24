Advertisement

Grants helping those in need of food, health care in CSRA

Golden Harvest works to keep community fed.
Golden Harvest works to keep community fed.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seventeen Georgia communities, including Augusta, received almost $75 million in grants to expand the capacity of food banks, food pantries or rural health care facilities.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs provided the grants under the Federal CARES Act for the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus program.

MORE | Local organizations coming together to tackle overdose crisis

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of food banks and food pantries was stretched due to the increased demand for healthy foods in all corners of Georgia; those demands continue today.

The state agency addressed this need by funding 10 communities to partner with food banks and one community to partner with a food pantry, allowing for the expansion of facilities.

The 11 communities that will receive over $67 million to partner with food banks and food pantries include:

  • Athens-Clarke County (Food Bank of Northeast Georgia)
  • Augusta-Richmond County (Golden Harvest Food Bank)
  • Chatham County (America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)
  • Columbus Consolidated Government (Feeding the Valley Food Bank)
  • Dougherty County (Feeding the Valley Food Bank)
  • Glynn County (America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)
  • Hall County (Georgia Mountain Food Bank)
  • Lowndes County (Second Harvest of South Georgia)
  • Macon-Bibb County (Middle Georgia Community Food Bank)
  • Whitfield County (Chattanooga Area Food Bank)
  • City of Moultrie (Food Pantry serving Moultrie & Colquitt County)

The agency also awarded almost $6 million to six communities to provide enhancements to rural health department facilities across the state. Those communities include:

  • Bartow County
  • Camden County
  • Hancock County
  • Jones County
  • Twiggs County
  • Washington County

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
566 Fairfield Way
New details emerge in Columbia County shooting that hurt 3, left 1 dead
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck

Latest News

High school basketball scores, 2/25
High school basketball scores, 2/25
Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayoral candidate reacts to stolen campaign signs
campaign signs
Search for sign stealing suspect
Columbia County developments
New homes and developments coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County