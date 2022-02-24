Georgia boy dies after being shot with pellet gun

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old Middle Georgia boy has died after being shot by a pellet rifle.

The shooting happened at the victim’s home in Milledgeville on Sunday.

Baldwin County sheriff’s Maj. Scott Deason said he died Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital.

Authorities have not released the child’s name.

Deason said a Milledgeville 17-year-old was taken into custody Thursday morning by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force.

Deason said a felony warrant for involuntary manslaughter was secured Wednesday for the suspect.

He was being held in Baldwin County jail.

