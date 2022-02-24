GBI to get involved in Waynesboro near-kidnapping case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The DA wants a state agency to investigate what a mom sees as the near-kidnapping of her daughter — something she blames on Waynesboro police.

The mom’s complaints led the Waynesboro Police Department to conduct its own investigation and suspend one of the two officers involved. But now Augusta Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams wants the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to get involved.

“A complaint was received on February 21, 2022, against the lead investigator and members of the Waynesboro Police Department regarding the quality and integrity of the investigation,” Williams wrote in a letter to Pat Morgan, the GBI’s special agent in charge of this region.

“In order to ensure public trust in the findings of the investigation and any decisions that flow therefrom, we deem it necessary to request the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation into the conduct of Waynesboro Police Department Officers Greg Stroud and Ronald Bartlett on January 22, 2022.”

Morgan said he received Williams’ request Tuesday.

Bartlett received an eight-day suspension over the incident, which involved a stranger loading Chundra Hendrix’s daughter into his car while the girl’s dad was being arrested on a complaint of disorderly conduct at a convenience store.

The officers stopped the man from leaving with the 7-year-old girl after her dad pointed out what was happening.

The Waynesboro Police Department investigation revealed the officers never got the stranger’s identification, so they didn’t know who he was. They were able to trace him down later, but Hendrix says it shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

In addition to his suspension, Bartlett got demoted from his corporal status, a promotion he just received a day before this incident. He’s also on a six-month probation and must be retrained in calls dealing with juveniles.

The Waynesboro Police Department investigation found the other officer involved, Stroud, did not break any policy and will receive no disciplinary action.

But the investigator did recommend departmentwide retraining for calls dealing with juveniles.

