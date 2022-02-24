Ga. Democrats, Republicans agree on Russia’s ‘callous’ warfare

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter on Thursday morning to share his displeasure with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a three-tweet thread, Kemp called the military action a “callous, indefensible invasion.”

Russia launched attacks on several western Ukrainian cities early Thursday morning, including in the capital city of Kyiv.

Kemp said he stands with Ukraine and condemns “this aggression of tyrants.”

MORE COVERAGE:

Kemp went on to say that he is praying for a quick end to the conflict and for the safety of the Ukraine people. He also spoke about the potential impact of U.S. servicemembers, including those here in Georgia.

Kemp went on to ask Georgians to join his family in praying for the safety of those impacted by the violence.

Also slamming the invasion was Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I condemn Russia’s unjust military attack on Ukraine in the strongest terms. Their invasion is a violation of both Ukraine’s sovereignty and international law, and the United States and the international community cannot tolerate Russia’s choice to pursue a premeditated war of aggression.”

He said the United States must continue to stand with Ukraine.

“I support the efforts already underway to bolster Ukraine’s defense forces, including the provision of American defense aid. I also strongly support the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia to compel President Putin to cease this catastrophic effort and to hold him and his allies accountable,” he said.

Warnock previously voted to impose sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline in effort to deter Russia’s hostility toward Ukraine, and is a co-sponsor of legislation to help defend Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff shared similar sentiments.

“Vladimir Putin’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shattered the peace in Europe,” Ossoff said. “Innocent Ukrainians have been and will be killed, maimed, dispossessed, and displaced by the Russian Federation’s military assault, while the world faces the risks of a refugee crisis and broader instability or conflict.”

He said he and other senators expected to be briefed Thursday afternoon by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

”I urge U.S. diplomats, intelligence professionals, and military leaders to sustain the vigilance and diplomacy necessary to avoid unintentional escalation that could imperil global security,” Ossoff sad.

He said the NATO alliance is vital and inviolable and Russia’s actions require NATO to revitalize its collective strength, affirming commitment to mutual defense for every NATO member.

From reports by WRDW/AGT and WGCL/CBS46

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.