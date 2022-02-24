Ga. Capitol news: Plan moves forward for income tax rebates

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to pay $1.6 billion worth of state income tax refunds is advancing.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to pass House Bill 1302 on Thursday, sending it to the full House for more debate.

Lawmakers are looking to help the Republican governor give some of Georgia’s historic surplus back to taxpayers as both Kemp and legislators seek re-election.

The measure promises a $250 rebate for single filers, $375 for single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

The money would only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

Georgia bills to ban vaccine, school mask mandates advance

ATLANTA - Georgia senators are advancing bills that would let public school parents opt their children out of school mask mandates and would bar many state and local agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Both measures passed Senate committees Wednesday, moving on to the full Senate for more debate.

Both bills would expire on June 30, 2023, meaning lawmakers would have to act again if they want the laws to continue after next year.

Georgia lawmakers didn’t act on either issue last year.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly could be more amenable to the measures in this election year.

Panel passes ban on teaching ‘divisive concepts’

ATLANTA - A Georgia House committee has passed a bill banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in the state’s public schools.

The House Education Committee voted 13-7 on Wednesday to ban teaching a list of items originally listed in a 2020 executive order by former President Donald Trump.

The measure moves to the full House for more debate. Republican Rep. Will Wade of Dawsonville says the measure is needed to stop people from fomenting racial division.

Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

The committee also passed parent bill of rights backed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and that’s been to the Senate.

Democrats warn that the law will allow a few disgruntled parents to paralyze schools with burdensome demands.

Also in the news ...

YOUTH SPORTS: On Thursday, the state Senate is set to hold a vote on a bill to ban transgender youths from participating in school sports. Following the vote on Senate Bill 435, Georgia Equality and its partners will convene a news conference in response to the results of the floor vote.

