Columbia County sees second fatal crash in 24 hours

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person died Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Washington Road — Columbia County’s second fatal crash in 24 hours.

The wreck happened around 9 a.m. at Washington Road and Kroger Road.

Traffic was at a standstill at 10:15 a.m. in both directions of Washington Road between Club Car Drive and Columbia Road in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the crash was fatal.

Also around 10:15, traffic was at a standstill on Interstate 20 near Columbia Highway in Aiken County. A charter bus was reported on fire on the westbound side. All passengers reportedly got out. The westbound side of the interstate was shut down.

The Columbia County crash came less than a day after another fatal wreck in the county. That wreck was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jimmie Dyess Parkway near the intersection with Interstate 20. It involved a motorcycle, according to witnesses.

