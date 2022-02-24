Deputies capture man wanted in aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have captured a 26-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Sheronne Harris was wanted in reference to the alleged incident, which the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says happened Feb. 18. He was reportedly seen fleeing on foot from the incident near the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive.

Harris was considered armed and dangerous.

he was arrested Thursday and held in Richmond County jail on five counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records.

