Advertisement

Deputies capture man wanted in aggravated assault

Sheronne Harris
Sheronne Harris(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have captured a 26-year-old man who was wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Sheronne Harris was wanted in reference to the alleged incident, which the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says happened Feb. 18. He was reportedly seen fleeing on foot from the incident near the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive.

Harris was considered armed and dangerous.

he was arrested Thursday and held in Richmond County jail on five counts of aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
566 Fairfield Way
New details emerge in Columbia County shooting that hurt 3, left 1 dead
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck

Latest News

High school basketball scores, 2/25
High school basketball scores, 2/25
Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayoral candidate reacts to stolen campaign signs
campaign signs
Search for sign stealing suspect
Columbia County developments
New homes and developments coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County