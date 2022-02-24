DAILY FORECAST | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We set a record high temperature yesterday afternoon and we will likely break more before the week is over. We’ll stay dry today with dense fog possible this morning then mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Warm temperatures are expected again Friday with the chance at tying/setting record highs once again. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will be approaching the area Friday and bringing us a windy day with west winds between 12-18 mph, higher gusts between 20-30 mph. Lake Wind Advisories could be issued.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday and bring us a cooler weekend. Cooler highs in the upper 60s Saturday under cloudy skies most of the day. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Showers are likely Sunday with highs in the mid to low 60s. Rain totals look to be less than an inch area wide. Sunny and seasonal Monday and Tuesday next week with highs in the mid 60s and mornings near 40.

