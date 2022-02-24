Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip

AIKEN, S.C. - There were some harrowing moments Thursday morning for a college softball team from North Carolina when their charter bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out en route to a game in Alabama, but it shut down the westbound side of I-20 for a time near Columbia Highway.

The bus was carrying players from Louisburg College, a private two-year institution in Franklin County, N.C. The softball team was headed to a game in Oxford, Ala., when the bus caught fire around 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 25 on the westbound side.

The college says a back tire blew on the bus and created a small fire. Communications Director Kat Fink said the driver was able to pull over safely and evacuate everyone from the bus.

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County. (Gray)

The bus was carrying 20 students, two coaches and the bus driver.

The team managed to get most of the equipment, but some personal items were lost in the blaze. A team member said even though the equipment wasn’t burned, it is basically unusable.

A charter company sent another bus to pick up the stranded team, which returned to North Carolina.

From reports by WITN and WRDW/WAGT

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.