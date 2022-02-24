Advertisement

Aiken County bus fire spoils college softball team’s trip

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. - There were some harrowing moments Thursday morning for a college softball team from North Carolina when their charter bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out en route to a game in Alabama, but it shut down the westbound side of I-20 for a time near Columbia Highway.

MORE | Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road

The bus was carrying players from Louisburg College, a private two-year institution in Franklin County, N.C. The softball team was headed to a game in Oxford, Ala., when the bus caught fire around 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 25 on the westbound side.

The college says a back tire blew on the bus and created a small fire. Communications Director Kat Fink said the driver was able to pull over safely and evacuate everyone from the bus.

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.
This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a bus caught fire on Interstate 20 in Aiken County.(Gray)

The bus was carrying 20 students, two coaches and the bus driver.

The team managed to get most of the equipment, but some personal items were lost in the blaze. A team member said even though the equipment wasn’t burned, it is basically unusable.

A charter company sent another bus to pick up the stranded team, which returned to North Carolina.

From reports by WITN and WRDW/WAGT

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This was the scene on Feb. 24, 2022, after a fatal crash at Washington and Kroger roads in...
Name released for man killed in crash on Washington Road
South Carolina Highway Patrol
30-year-old woman dies in Aiken County crash
566 Fairfield Way
New details emerge in Columbia County shooting that hurt 3, left 1 dead
This was the scene at Beech Island Avenue and Lanier Road on Feb. 25, 2022, after a car crash...
Gunfire erupts between cars, leading to Beech Island wreck

Latest News

High school basketball scores, 2/25
High school basketball scores, 2/25
Garnett Johnson
Augusta mayoral candidate reacts to stolen campaign signs
campaign signs
Search for sign stealing suspect
Columbia County developments
New homes and developments coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County
New homes coming to Columbia County