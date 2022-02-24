Advertisement

Addressing the stigma of mental health in young Black males

By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Researchers are sounding the alarm about the number of young black men dying by suicide.

It is rising faster in black youth than in any other racial group. We examined mental health stigmas in the black community and how organizations are working to address the need.

Experts say many young black males suffer in silence because of the stigma concerning mental health in the black community.

“It just a silent thing that a lot of people just aren’t aware of,” said Michael Gilliard II, licensed professional counselor.

Gerald Taylor, founder of Securing Our Streets Everywhere said: “They are hurting. They’re hurting, but they are not expressing that hurt.”

The study from the American Medical Association shows the suicide rate for black males ages 15-24 increased by 47 percent. Therapists say that’s worrisome.

Gilliard said: “We are exposed to a lot of trauma. A lot more than we realize. If we don’t do something to address our mental health in helpful ways, then it is going to come out another way.”

Another study from the Congressional Black Caucus shows suicide attempts increased by 73 percent, and injury by attempt rose by 122 percent.

“Sometimes people perceive feeling down or depressed or sad as weakness and you might not want to be vulnerable with certain people,” he said.

Taylor said: “Put on this façade that you are a tough guy. I can’t let you see me cry cause in our generation everybody is supposed to be tough. On the inside, I’m screaming. I’m hurting.”

His nonprofit organization ‘Securing Our Streets Everywhere’ is training black men to be mentors in the black community to help break this stigma among other things. He adds to help combat certain issues, a bond with young people is vital.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources available. The National Suicide Prevention, the National Hopeline Network, and the National Youth Crisis all have someone available 24/7.

