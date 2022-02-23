Student’s actions raise concerns at Harlem High School

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Employees at Harlem High School were concerned after a student grabbed a pair of scissors Wednesday.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the student went into the kitchen, grabbed a pair of scissors and said she wanted to harm herself.

Staff members said they ran out of the kitchen to get assistance and let the school administration know what was happening.

When the student came out of the kitchen with the scissors, she was confronted by staff and administrators, deputies reported.

At that point, she made threatening motions toward staff members before throwing the scissors, according to deputies.

She was detained by administrators until deputies and medical personnel arrived, according to authorities.

Juvenile court will make a determination on further steps.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.