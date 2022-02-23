‘Stabbed in the back by McKnight’: Richmond County residents express concerns over redistricting maps

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, a heated press conference was held by people who live in the Elderberry neighborhood.

Augusta-Richmond County has eight districts. Where you live determines what district you’re in and determines everything from where your child goes to school to the elected officials in office who represent you.

Wednesday’s frustrations stem from changes potentially coming to map lines in Districts 3 and 5.

A while ago, a special committee was made to draft new maps. Essentially, lawmakers at the state have gone against those recommendations, and they’ve created their own.

This big topic at Wednesday’s meeting was where precinct 309 falls. The precinct is near Jimmy Dyess Parkway and Wrightsboro Road. As it stands right now, and in the maps drafted by the local committee, precinct 309 is in District 3.

The maps made by lawmakers at the state level moved it in District 5.

Besides frustrations with lawmakers at the state, some residents tried to air grievances with local representatives.

“We did everything we could, to only be stabbed in the back by McKnight,” said Monique Braswell, District 3 resident.

Commissioner Catherine Smith Mcknight, District 3 said: “I’m going to say this right now because y’all don’t want to hear the truth.”

A news conference turned into a back and forth. One neighbor says she felt commissioner McKnight didn’t say enough or at the right time on losing the neighborhood to District 5.

“Any precinct out of those 10 that are being removed, I’m supporting that they not be moved,” said McKnight.

Though McKnight was not on the local ad hoc committee and was not a part of those who drafted any of the maps.

“They’re blaming the wrong person. They really are,” she said.

State Representative Mark Newton and State Senator Max Burns and Lee Anderson sponsored the new map going against local committee drafts.

Another resident said: “Republican Senator Max Burns took the map, balled it up, and threw it in the trash can.”

The major concern of those in the Elderberry neighborhood is how a change in the district could diminish their voices. Many are concerned the district over packed. Essentially, attempting to put all the voters of one party into the same district so their votes can’t swing elections elsewhere.

Precinct 309 is majority black, and the drafted maps put them in a majority-black district. However, lawmakers aren’t supposed to draw lines based solely on race.

The maps sponsored by state lawmakers still need to be signed by Governor Kemp. Some people tell us if those are signed, they expect legal action to be coming in the future. We reached out to Senator Burns and Representative Newton for a comment or interview about their proposed maps but did not hear back.

Braswell said: “Y’all keep pushing us out. Where do you want to push us to? At the end of the day, we’re tired.”

