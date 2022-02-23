Shooting reported at Halifax North subdivision in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are investigating a shooting incident that happened Tuesday night.

Details are limited, however, Columbia County dispatch confirms the shootting happened at the Halifax North Subdivision in Evans around 10 p.m. There were injuries in the shooting.

We are reaching out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

