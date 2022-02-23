Fatal traffic accident causes problems at I-20, Jimmie Dyess

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lanes of Jimmie Dyess Parkway were blocked Wednesday afternoon due to a traffic accident near the intersection with Interstate 20, according to authorities.

The crash around 2 p.m. was a serious one involving a motorcycle, according to witnesses.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least one person died in the crash.

