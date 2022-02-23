Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth holds weekly audience with PM on phone

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.(Source: Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson via telephone on Wednesday despite having contracted COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

Elizabeth, 95, had canceled even virtual meetings on Tuesday after suffering cold-like symptoms. Her age, COVID-19 diagnosis and recent health scare have been a cause of worry for British officials and the public, but being well enough to speak to Johnson was taken as an encouraging sign.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms. (Source: CNN)

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country’s longest-reigning monarch.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

566 Fairfield Way
Shooter injures 3, kills himself in Columbia County confrontation
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Bamberg 21-year-old dies mysteriously in New Orleans
Takiyah A. Douse
Augusta leaders name interim city administrator
Jerry McKinnon
‘I wish it would stop’: Deputies seek driver in deadly hit-and-run
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Rebels ask Russia for military help in eastern Ukraine
The new name of University Hospital is taking shape.
New sign goes up at University Hospital ahead of transition to Piedmont
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Ex-NYPD union president pleads not guilty to fraud charge
The sculpture design is being recommend by the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s...
Here’s the plan for ‘love lock’ sculpture at Savannah Rapids bridge
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies prepare for their next performance.
‘Dancing Grannies’ prepare for 1st performance since 4 members were killed in Christmas parade