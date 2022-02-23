Advertisement

Pregnant woman recovering after being shot repeatedly by her uber driver in College Park

A pregnant mother shot three times was forced to deliver her baby early.
A pregnant mother shot three times was forced to deliver her baby early.(CBS46)
By Ciara Cummings, Tori Cooper
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — A pregnant mother shot three times was forced to deliver her baby early, and College Park Police say the shooter was her own rideshare driver.

The family counts it all as a miracle that both mom and baby are alive and recovering.

“To be honest, I’m still shook up,” Kenneth Anderson told CBS46.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Anderson watched from the window as an Uber was dropping off his daughter at home on Camp Creek Parkway. But he said the moment he briefly turned away, “that’s when I heard gunshots.”

When the father came back to see what happened, it was his 36-year-old daughter on the ground bleeding, shot in the leg once, and shot twice in her stomach. Dad and her brother came rushing out.

“Whoever you is, wherever you at, turn yourself in,” Anderson urged. “They are going to get you.”

There was somehow a dispute during the ride. The mom-to-be used the Uber app to book her ride home. According to family, the notification informed her the driver would be in a black car. Instead, a white car showed up.

Ultimately, she got in but once they arrived to her destination, there was some sort of argument about the discrepancy. That’s when police say the driver fired his weapon.

After a C-section and emergency surgery, mom and her baby, born two months premature, are recovering in intensive care. Monday night, the mother woke up. Her father says it will still be a number of weeks before his daughter and grandchild are able to come home.

“Her and my grandbaby are a miracle. God was there with both of them. For them to come through the way they’re doing, God already touched my grandbaby. He was crying, kicking and stuff. And it just made me smile, real big. I know they going to be alright.”

Anderson says he can still hear the sounds of his daughter getting shot.

Uber issued this statement to CBS46:

“The details surrounding the horrific act of violence towards the rider and her newborn are nauseating, and our thoughts are [with] them as they recover. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Anderson pleaded, “Please put the guns down. I’m 66 and I’ve been in Atlanta all my life. I’ve never in my life seen nothing like this.”

College Park PD seems to know who the driver is because of the information available via his Uber profile.

The company told CBS46 riders and drivers can report any incident using the Uber’s Safety Incident Reporting line, where they investigate issues.

“I’m not going to be happy until they catch him,” Anderson said.

The family started a fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

