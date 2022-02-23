Advertisement

New sign goes up at University Hospital ahead of transition to Piedmont

The new name of University Hospital is taking shape.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Letters spelling out the new name of University Hospital were going up Wednesday as University Healthcare System moves toward a partnership with Piedmont Healthcare.

When the old signs were taken down a couple of weeks ago, University spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester told News 12: “We look forward to making an announcement and beginning the transition to Piedmont Healthcare March 1.”

The $1 billion partnership was announced in May, between University and Piedmont — which has a dozen hospitals from Atlanta to Athens, Columbus and Macon. It also includes a $20 million investment in community health benefits over 10 years.

At the time the deal was announced, University Hospital had 4,138 employees systemwide. The University Healthcare System employs 150 doctors and more than 650 medical staffers.

Sources at University Hospital said in May that no employees would lose their job because of the new partnership with Piedmont Healthcare and patients would continue seeing their favorite doctors.

