New details emerge on subdivision shooting in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shocked and scared is how neighbors say they feel after a shooting Tuesday night in a Columbia County subdivision.

It happened in the Halifax North neighborhood off Evans to Locks Road.

Deputies say 20-year-old Donquae Bates shot three people before turning the gun on himself. Bate’s body has been sent off to Atlanta for an autopsy. No other charges are being pressed.

Neighbors are completely shocked.

The resident received a threatening text message, including a picture of his home from the shooter. He went to his deputy neighbors to ask for help. That’s when they called the sheriff’s office, and an on-duty deputy arrived. They had no idea what would be waiting for them behind those gates.

The neighbor says they heard the first round of shots, a short pause before another. The sheriff’s office is describing it as an ambush.

“The dangers that are potentially faced every day when these men and women put their uniforms on,” said Major Sharif Chochol, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Devonte Hill went into his backyard with his brother, brother’s girlfriend, and a deputy. The shooter’s aunt and two children sat inside. Once the gates opened, the sheriff’s office says Bates opened fire, striking three in the ankle, leg, and foot but did not hit the deputy.

Arlene Kruse, neighbor said: “I didn’t know if they were loose or if they were going to come and try to get in someone’s house. That’s why I turned off the lights and locked my doors.”

This caused fear throughout the rest of the neighborhood.

“I was just a little scared because they pulled rifles out of the car,” she said.

The sheriff’s office tells us this wasn’t a random act. The shooter’s family member is engaged to the person who lives in the home.

They also tell us; this is not the first time Bates has pulled a gun on the person in the home before. Ultimately, he turned it on himself. The sheriff’s office wants you to call them if you ever have any concerns.

Chochol said: “You hear ‘oh we didn’t want to bother you.’ That’s what we do. We’re out there 24/7, and we’re happy for folks to call us.”

